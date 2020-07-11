Don't listen to rumors and myths! ... Here are the facts about the coronavirus

COVID-19: by how much do social distancing Source: Getty Images
Published 11 July 2020 at 11:52am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:08pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Chiara Pazzano
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Myths and false coronavirus remedies are spreading fast across the globe and pose a real risk to public and individual health and safety. To reduce the spread of misinformation, we’re busting the top medical myths.
Published 11 July 2020 at 11:52am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:08pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki, Chiara Pazzano
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share