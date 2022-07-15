SBS Polish

Stefan Mrowiński - meet the author of famous Polish songs

SBS Polish

Stefan Mrowinski

Source: Stefan Mrowinski

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 July 2022 at 5:19pm, updated 15 July 2022 at 7:34pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS

We talk to Stefan Mrowiński, a film director, playwright in Poland and in Australia, author of plays, former a journalist of the Polish program of Radio SBS is the author of many famous Polish songs. On Sunday, July 17 in Melbourne you can meet this artist at an 'Afternoon with Song'.

Published 15 July 2022 at 5:19pm, updated 15 July 2022 at 7:34pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Ukraine becomes a candidate for EU membership

The situation in Ukraine - summary 26 October 2022

Vechi Acum.jpg

'Vechi Acum' in Australia...

Borders (2).png

Exhibition 'Borders'

War in Ukraine

The situation in Ukraine - summary 23 October 2022