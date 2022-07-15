Stefan Mrowiński - meet the author of famous Polish songs

Source: Stefan Mrowinski
Published 15 July 2022 at 5:19pm, updated 15 July 2022 at 7:34pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
We talk to Stefan Mrowiński, a film director, playwright in Poland and in Australia, author of plays, former a journalist of the Polish program of Radio SBS is the author of many famous Polish songs. On Sunday, July 17 in Melbourne you can meet this artist at an 'Afternoon with Song'.
Published 15 July 2022 at 5:19pm, updated 15 July 2022 at 7:34pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Share