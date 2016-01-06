SBS Polish

Stefan Mrowinski on his two monodramas and 50th anniversery of theatrical work.

Stefan Mrowinski

Published 6 January 2016
By Ewa Figiel
Jeremiah Tuesday performed by The Black Stamp.

Power corrupts. Absolute power corrupts absolutely. Jeremiah, in his dreams and ambitions is a prophet and saviour. He is the supreme dictator. However, some or perhaps all this character says could be the product of fantasy and imagination. Creator of his own political, social, military and religious system, Jeremiahs international totalitarian democracy has crumbled and he is in hiding. He patiently awaits his executioners as the entire planet floods. Jeremiahs Tuesday is a postmodern, poetic, black grotesque monodrama, that explores dictatorship with metaphysical satire. Jeremiahs Tuesday has received amazing reviews at this years international Solo Theatre Festival in New York.

 

Springer performed by Exit

This monodrama - featuring Kristof (Krzysztof) Kaczmarek - arose from an adaption of a short story of the same title. With a narrative centering around sport, Springer is the story of an ambitious sportsman, betrayal and loneliness in the face of a ferociously consumerist world, where emotions can easily become an unforgivable liability. The writing brutally highlights the paradox of a simple man, whose fierceness and strength underlay his success, yet who was indefensible to all that was morally vacuous around him. EXIT THEATRE INC. promotes innovative complex plays focusing on human relationships, absurd situations, beliefs and the pursuit of the meaning of life, with the aim to build a strong network of artistic people who are able to provide a dynamic and stimulating theatrical contribution, culminating in high quality performances.

 

 





