Tomasz Stańko in Melbourne

Tomasz Stanko

Tomasz Stanko Source: stavangerjazzforum.no

Published 5 June 2016 at 5:18pm, updated 5 June 2016 at 5:24pm
By Dariusz Buchowiecki
Interview with Tomasz Stańko, one of the worlds most original and inventive jazz trumpeters (The New Yorker).

Tomasz Stańko - Trumpet

Alexi Tuomarila - Piano

Slawomir Kurkiewicz - Bass

Olavi Louhivuori - Drums





