Watch
Director Anna Jadowska talks about the film "Woman on the Roof"
Published 8 November 2022, 3:17 am
The heroine of the film "Woman on the Roof" directed by Anna Jadowska is a sixty-year-old midwife Mirka. She is great at her job, and even better at hiding her needs and feelings. At home, she also focuses on others - her husband, played by the Polish-Australian actor Bohdan Koca, and his adult son. Sometimes he sneaks out on the roof of the block to light a cigarette. It's the only thing she does for herself, until the day she makes a bank robbery armed with a tiny kitchen knife. Will the sequence of events that started this event make Mirka look at her life from a different perspective?
Share
Advertisement