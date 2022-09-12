SBS Polish

Proklamacja Króla Karola III jako Głowy Państwa w Australii.

FEDERAL PROCLAMATION OF KING CHARLES III

Governor-General David Hurley at the Proclamation of King Charles III, on the forecourt of Parliament House, in Canberra, Sunday, September 11, 2022. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 12 September 2022 at 5:11pm, updated 12 September 2022 at 5:17pm
By Dorota Banasiak, Sunil Awasthi, Krishani Dhanji
W Australii odbyły się uroczystości proklamacji nowego króla - Karola III. Wczoraj syn królowej Elżbiety II został oficjalnie ogłoszony nową głową państwa Australii.

FEDERAL PROCLAMATION OF KING CHARLES III

Proclamation of King Charles III as Head of State in Australia.

