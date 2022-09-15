SBS Polish

Teresa Nowak z Południowej Australii wyróżniona OAM

teresa nowa 2.jpg

Teresa Nowak from SA has received the Medal of the Order of Australia for services to the multicultural community (image: The Murray Valley Standard)

Published 15 September 2022 at 2:09pm, updated 15 September 2022 at 2:22pm
By Rena Zurawel
W Południowej Australii, miłą wiadomośią dla lokalnej Polonii jest informacja, że Pani Teresa Nowak, za jej ofiarną pracę na rzecz społeczności w SA, została odznaczona orderem OAM – mówi nasza korespondentka z Perth, Rena Żurawel.

