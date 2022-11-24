They live in Australia and are attending the World Cup in person in Qatar

With the economic crisis, the planet still coming out of the pandemic, a war abroad, the devalued exchange rate and inflation all over the world hampering the quality of life, watching a World Cup on the spot has become even more of a distant dream on the overwhelming majority of Brazilians.





However, it is another story for the Brazilian who lives in Australia.





The country's strong exchange rate and full employment combined with the highest minimum wage in the world make the dream of accompanying the selection a reality, both for students and those who are already consolidated in their professional fields.





This is the case of Rander Ferreira from Perth. Born in Sumaré (SP), he was a bank clerk in Brazil. When he came to Australia to improve his English, he liked cutting hair. He went to study the trade, opened his salon in Perth and got many clients. It was there that the doors to the World Cup opened. It is he who counts.



Barber Rander Ferreira, from Perth: the dream of the first cup came true in a conversation with a client in the salon. “It was a fun event. As a barber, I have many clients; I spend all day talking to clients. Through a certain client, I commented that I wanted to go to the Copa, but I never had the opportunity. And he coincidentally had 'applied' and approved his account for one of the games, Argentina v Saudi Arabia. And he sold it to me. Through this, I could anticipate and book accommodation for the trip”.





Rander is travelling with his wife Renata, and in addition to the Argentina game, he will also see Brazil's debut against Serbia. He understands that if he lived in Brazil and lived the life he leads in Australia, he would not be able to fulfil his dream this time.





"It cost an average of US$10,000, around R$35,000. I think Brazil is still a little more expensive because the trip to Qatar is even more expensive."



Honestly, as a barber in Brazil, I would not be able to make this trip because the price is too high. Rander Ferreira, from Perth

"And also because salaries in Brazil don't keep up with expenses. 10,000 Australian dollars for someone who lives here is not so much for someone who earns in Australian dollars. I wouldn't be able to have that money for the World Cup."





Vitor Domingues is a student in Perth. In Australia for three years, I worked in marketing in Rio de Janeiro. Today he studies Business and works at a car rental shop.



Vitor Domingues, a Perth student, will watch 14 matches at the World Cup in Qatar. It's the first World Cup he's travelled to see, and he decided to go just five months ago. He paid little by little and will watch 14 games in Qatar. For him, going to the World Cup is an opportunity that living in Australia has opened up for him.





“If I were in Brazil, my reality before leaving, I would not be able to organize a World Cup and watch so many games in such a short time."



This is an opportunity that Australia gives you. Your purchasing power is excellent, and the minimum wage, if you make an effort, organize yourself. Vitor Domingues, from Perth.

"I'm a student and managing to do these things; in Brazil, I certainly couldn't."





If Rander and Vitor are going for the first time, what's not lacking in Australia is a Brazilian veteran of the World Cup.





This is the case of Vladimir Costa, 43 years old. Mineiro, he is the consul of the Atlético-MG fans in Sydney. Since 2004, he has worked in Information Technology in Australia and is going to his fifth men's soccer world cup. Interestingly, the seed of coming to live in Australia was planted after the frustration of not being able to go to the World Cup in South Korea and Japan in 2002.



Vladimir Costa during Brazil vs Australia of the German Cup, in 2006, in Munich: Qatar will be his fifth World Cup. “It started in 2002; I had a failed attempt to watch the World Cup in Japan and Korea. At that time, I was still living in Brazil; the internet was a little precarious to get information and buy tickets. Because I couldn't get a ticket, I was afraid of not getting a ticket (over there) to see the games. I ended up giving up at the last minute and investing part of that money to come to Australia in 2004.”





In 2006, now a permanent resident in Australia, he fulfilled his dream by going to the German Cup. And it didn't stop anymore.





“ And when I was here (in Australia), the opportunity came to go to the German Cup (in 2006). I couldn't get a ticket, so I went without a ticket. I bought it for everyone in Brazil in the first phase. It was terrific, an incredible experience, the first cup."



And there (in Germany in 2006), I decided to go to every cup until the last day of my life. Vladimir Costa, from Sydney.

In 2010 I went to the South African Cup. It was fantastic because it is a big country and I had the opportunity to travel around it in a motorhome. Then I went to Brazil in 2014. It was incredible. Brazil is the country of football, and it was amazing to witness the party there. Then I went to the World Cup in Russia, a gigantic country, I made many friends, watched most of Brazil's games, and now I'm going to Qatar. My fifth cup. And I think it will be incredible also because it is the first time in an Arab country.”





Vladimir's Ozzy-Brazilian world cup troupe is carioca José Marcio Santos; in Australia, since 2002, he has owned an events company in Sydney. Qatar will be his fourth world cup.



José Marcio Santos and Vladimir Costa at the World Cup in Russia in 2018. “I have a friend who encouraged me a lot and said, come on, you're going to get hitched, and I kept seeing those photos, and I was hallucinating. Thank God I fulfilled this dream, and I got addicted."



In each cup, we meet many people in the same scheme. You match the next one, each time with a different emotion. José Marcio Santos, from Sydney.

"It's cool to participate in this event, especially in the group stage, where you see all the teams. After the round of 16, the teams are decreasing, and the number of fans and people's capacity is decreasing. It's magical, very magical, to participate in the cup. I recommend it to anyone, football lover or not. Today I'm talking to you; I'm super excited, happy to be a part of it, thank God.”





Rui Ferrari has lived in Australia since 2005. Born in Vila Velha (ES), he is a train traffic controller in Sydney. He is thrilled with the opportunity to accompany the Brazilian team and the Australian one. It was from the Socceroos that he decided to move to Qatar. And you will see no less than 23 matches in loco.





“I am very grateful for everything that Australia has given me. (...) Australia beat Peru, and I said it was the opportunity of my life. I always dreamed of going to the World Cup."



I'm very Australian, and I'm very grateful for everything Australia has done in my life. I wanted to have the opportunity to watch Brazil games, of course, but I wanted to see Australia too. Rui Ferrari, from Sydney.

"It just clicked for me to go to the cup when Australia qualified."





A purple Corinthian, Rui Ferrari did not have an easy childhood and never saw the national team in Brazil. He first saw a Corinthians game at the stadium at the Club World Cup in Japan in 2012. And now he goes to the World Cup to see 23 World Cup games. He is thrilled with the unprecedented logistical ease that the Arab country offers in this World Cup.



Rui Ferrari: all matches played by Brazil and Australia in the first phase of the 2022 World Cup.

And Qatar is a fantastic thing. It will be the first time in the history of the Cup that all countries and all games will be in the same city. I bought tickets for 23 games. Rui Ferrari, from Sydney.

"I'm going to watch all of Australia's games, all of Brazil's games, and I have two games daily. It's finishing a game, taking a bus, an hour on a bus, and I'm in another stadium. This had never happened before. I know friends who went to Russia and had to stay 20 hours on a train to see Brazil play."



Will these Brazilians return from Qatar with the Hexa in their luggage? On December 19th, the day of the final, we'll know.



