Idol and father of two football promises, Cassio leaves a legacy for the sport in Australia

Revealed by Flamengo, the club with the biggest fans in Brazil, the former side Cassio arrived in Australia in 2007 as a reinforcement for Adelaide United, thanks to the Brazilian Romário's passage through the club that, although unsuccessful, created connections for his hiring.





Fifteen years later, he settled in Australia, leaving a beautiful legacy in the club he played and in Australian football.





Also, Cassion has two sons, Australians with a Brazilian soul and talent, seen with great potential for the Socceroos.





Advertisement

Cassio is one of the six Brazilian football stars in the podcast series "A pinch of Brazil in Australian football" by SBS in Portuguese.





Cassio´s career kick-off in Australia





Cassio says that, in 2007, when he arrived here, this was an alternative market with few Brazilians.



Luckily, there was a very well-known Brazilian, Romario. Because of him, things took off, and my story started in Australia Cassio, ex-jogador do Adelaide United

Not yet understanding nor speaking English well in his early years at Adelaide United, a team in which he played for seven seasons, Cassio went against the defensive guidelines of his coaches by playing offensive football, a classic of Brazilian culture - it did so well that it created a new benchmark for its position in Australia.





Cassio says he brought a different culture to Australia because the full-back in Brazil is more of an offensive player than a defensive one.



Cassio defended Flamengo against Palmeiras in 2002. He was revealed by the carioca club, where he played for a few years. Source: Supplied / Eduardo Viana/Lancepress "At the time, I didn't understand English, so I didn't understand what they asked for, and I played my game exactly as I played in Brazil".





Reference as a full-back in Australian football





Cassio says that when the coaches saw what he did on the field as a left-back worked, they concluded: "Wait, I won an offensive weapon by accident".



I played a lot (as a left-back) and became a reference. When clubs were going to sign players, they liked what I was doing. Cassio, former Adelaide United player

The quality of life in Australia was one of the main factors that made Cassio decide to stay in the country in 2007, as he suffered salary delays throughout his career in Brazil.





"I came for a job opportunity, to try a different market. Clubs in my time in Brazil had difficulty paying salaries. I didn't receive a salary on time in all the clubs I worked."



To this day, some Brazilian clubs owe me. Cassio, former Adelaide United player

Invitation to play in the Australian national team





His great seasons with the South Australia Reds shirt earned him an invitation to defend the Australian national team in 2012.





Cassio went through the entire nationality process, but an unexpected change in the Socceroos' technical command meant that the call-up did not happen.



Cassio almost made it to the Australian national team when he was 32, but the change of manager made it impossible for him to play with the Socceroos. Source: AAP / PAUL MILLER/AAPIMAGE Even so, the invitation paid off, as he, his wife and their children received citizenship and could take up residence in Australia.





According to Cassio, the possibility of playing for the Australian national team came about at the invitation of the German Holger Osieck (former coach of the Socceroos).





"I was already 31 to 32 years old, but I was in excellent physical condition. Until then, I was not Australian and had a proposal to return to Brazil. So I said: 'I accept, but I want this nationality process to be for my whole family.' And that's what happened."





Cassio says that when the call-up was about to happen, Holger Osieck fell and was replaced by Ange Postecoglou (current coach of Celtic, Scotland).





"And then it ended up not flowing, but I believe I wouldn't take it either. At the time, of course, I wanted to go, but today, I would allow a younger player".



When the call-up (to the national team) was about to happen, Holger Osieck fell and was replaced by Ange Postecoglou, and then it ended up not flowing. Cassio, former Adelaide United player

Brazilian fans vs Australian fans





In his Brazilian career, playing for solid clubs such as Flamengo, Internacional, Ceará and Santa Cruz, Cassio lived through the pressure of being at his absolute best in essential games in front of thousands of people in large stadiums.





Comparing the two entirely distinct football contexts and cultures, there is no pressure for Cassio in Australia.





"In a Flamengo game, you have more pressure when you are 15 or 16 years old than in the professional arena. I've been stoned in the head; missed a penalty in the final; scored a goal with an audience of 80, 90 thousand people..."



The fans here don't boo, which is a good thing. Brazilians are too passionate. It's about the country's education. Cassio, former Adelaide United player

Cassio says that when he came to play in Australia in 2007 and saw the young players shaking nervously before the games, he found the scene "a little funny".





Cassio's transition from Brazilian to Australian football was indeed very smooth because of this.





"I was already 27 years old, with more than 300 professional games in my career and a solid resume. Thanks to my experience, I was able to help many players in their transition period from young to professional".





Training new talents, including children





Today, eight years after ending his professional career, Cassio runs his football academy, created shortly after hanging up his boots.





The work on training talents with a Brazilian touch is already beginning to bear fruit.





Cassio proudly points out two athletes with opportunities in significant clubs in the country: his sons Bernardo and Henrique.



At 18 years old, Bernando, Cassio´s son, already works professionally at Adelaide United and defends the Australian youth teams. Source: AAP / AAP Image/Matt Turner Bernardo, at 18, is already fully immersed in Australian football. He has been with Australia's youth teams since he was 15, debuted at 17 among Adelaide United professionals and scored three goals in his first season.





Today he is part of the Australian Olympic team and is preparing to gain more prominence in the new season of the A-League.





The youngest, 13-year-old Henrique, stands out for his physical strength, competitiveness, and quality with the ball at his feet. He is already playing his first interstate tournaments and is starting to attract the clubs' attention.



Henrique, 13 years old, Cassio´s youngest son, is already playing in his first interstate tournaments and is starting to attract the attention of clubs. Source: Supplied "They (Cassio´s two sons) have something a little different from the Australian player, of wanting to be a winner, something I had when I was young. I see the Australian players as very relaxed - I don't know if it is because they have a country that can provide everything for them", Cassio questions.



They (Cassio´s sons, Bernardo and Henrique) have something a little different from the Australian player, of wanting to be a winner, something I had when I was young." Cassio, former Adelaide United player

Cassio says that he passes it on to his children that to get where they want, they have to like it more than the others, "otherwise there will be someone else who will run you over. Unfortunately, football is like that".





"We give them all the support. Without leaving the study aside, of course, they have all the potential to come to a top club in Australia or play in a bigger market like in Europe ", Cassio reassures.





This interview with Cassio is part of SBS's six-episode series in Portuguese, "A pinch of Brazil in Australian football.



