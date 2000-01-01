SBS Language
Voice Referendum news in Portuguese
03:04
Saiba como votar para o referendo Voz Indígena ao Parlamento 2023, a partir de Portugal
01:00
Voice Referendum - Stay informed in Portuguese
05:57
Notícias da Austrália e do Mundo | 17 de setembro | SBS Portuguese
52:29
Programa ao Vivo | 17 de setembro | SBS Portuguese
49:29
Programa ao Vivo | 3 de setembro | SBS Portuguese
06:14
Notícias da Austrália e do Mundo | 3 de setembro | SBS Portuguese
08:31
Notícias da Austrália e do Mundo | 30 de agosto | SBS Portuguese
09:42
Referendo pela Voz Indígena ao Parlamento: o que é, o que representa e como se processa
Australia Explained
11:15
O que é o referendo sobre a Voz Indígena ao Parlamento?
Referendo sobre a Voz Indígena no Parlamento vai ocorrer em no máximo seis meses
09:10
O que está em jogo no referendo da Voz Indígena ao Parlamento
05:14
A AFL anuncia apoio ao 'sim' no referendo sobre a Voz Indígena ao Parlamento
