Programa ao Vivo | 19 de julho | SBS Portuguese

NEW ZEALAND SOCCER

epa10752356 Tazuni, the mascot of the FIFA Women's World Cup wave during a Philippines team meeting with fans ahead of the FIFA Women's World Cup at the Olympic Park in Auckland, New Zealand, 18 July 2023. Australia and New Zealand will co-host the FIFA Women's World Cup beginning on 20 July to 20 August 2023. EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG Source: EPA / HOW HWEE YOUNG/EPA

O programa que foi ao ar em rede nacional pela rádio SBS em toda a Austrália. As notícias do dia. A onde de calor que ameaça a segurança alimentar na Europa. A mudança no imposto de renda que está causando reclamações este ano. A Copa do Mundo feminina na Austrália e na Nova Zelãndia. Entrevista com a lateral Antónia, da seleção brasileira.

Para ouvir, clique no 'play' nesta página, ou ouça no perfil da SBS Portuguese no seu agregador de podcasts favorito.




