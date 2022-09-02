SBS Punjabi

Australia to extend two years work visa for international graduates in skills shortage industries

SBS Punjabi

Education Minister Jason Clare.png

Education Minister Jason Clare.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 September 2022 at 1:21pm, updated 2 September 2022 at 6:01pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS

Minister for Education has confirmed a two-year increase in post-study work rights for international students who graduate from Australian universities in areas of verified skills shortage.

Published 2 September 2022 at 1:21pm, updated 2 September 2022 at 6:01pm
By Sumeet Kaur
Source: SBS
According to Jason Clare, the Minister for Education, students who study in industries with skills shortages will be able to stay in Australia two years longer.
Currently, students with bachelor's degrees can stay in Australia for two years, master's students can stay for three years, and doctoral students can stay for four years (though students with Hong Kong and British National Overseas passports can stay for five years).

Advertisement
There are already significant changes afoot for the future of work in Australia as the Albanese government holds its historic Jobs and Skills Summit.
READ MORE

Australia announces to increase permanent migration spots from 160,000 to 195,000

Previously, Jason Clare stated that he would like to see more international students stay in Australia after graduation rather than just studying in Australia and working in retail or hospitality.

"Where we have got skill shortages - they are chronic across the economy at the moment - it makes sense to encourage them to stay longer, " he stated.
READ MORE

Is Australia's international student sector on the road to recovery?

Here's how major visa and immigration changes will impact skilled migrants, international students from 1 July

Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack