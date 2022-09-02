Australia to extend two years work visa for international graduates in skills shortage industries

According to Jason Clare, the Minister for Education, students who study in industries with skills shortages will be able to stay in Australia two years longer.



Currently, students with bachelor's degrees can stay in Australia for two years, master's students can stay for three years, and doctoral students can stay for four years (though students with Hong Kong and British National Overseas passports can stay for five years).





Advertisement

There are already significant changes afoot for the future of work in Australia as the Albanese government holds its historic Jobs and Skills Summit.



Previously, Jason Clare stated that he would like to see more international students stay in Australia after graduation rather than just studying in Australia and working in retail or hospitality.



