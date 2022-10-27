Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Gippy Grewal and Jasmine Bhasin in Honeymoon Credit: Harpreet Kaur
Published 27 October 2022 at 2:46pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Gippy Grewal has teamed up with Jasmin Bhasin for an upcoming Punjabi movie, Honeymoon. Unaware of what a honeymoon is, a family joins a newlywed couple on a crazy roller-coaster ride to create chaos, humour and rib-tickling comedy. To know more about the upcoming movies and songs, listen to our weekly news bulletin from Bollywood.
