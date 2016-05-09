Family appeals for public assistance to help locate Komal Randhawa

SBS Punjabi Source: Photo by Preetinder Grewal
Update -Missing teen Komal Randhawa found 'safe and well'. Family and Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Hillside teenager Komal Randhawa. The 16-year-old was last seen studying for a chemistry exam at her Kanmore Crescent home about 11pm yesterday. Preetinder Grewal reports…
