Family appeals for public assistance to help locate Komal Randhawa

Published 9 May 2016 at 7:01pm, updated 10 May 2016 at 7:05pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Update -Missing teen Komal Randhawa found 'safe and well'. Family and Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Hillside teenager Komal Randhawa. The 16-year-old was last seen studying for a chemistry exam at her Kanmore Crescent home about 11pm yesterday. Preetinder Grewal reports…

