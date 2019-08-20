SBS Punjabi

Family caught up in 'surreal complexities' of bringing adopted daughter to Australia

Vineet Sharma

Vineet Sharma, Madhvi Bhatnagar with their son Dhruv and daughter Dhruvita. Source: Supplied

Published 20 August 2019 at 3:53pm
By Shamsher Kainth
A Perth couple says it was “insane” to make them live apart for over a year for them to be able to bring their adopted daughter to Australia. They say the separation has caused them extreme stress and their children are suffering while they wait to know the fate of their daughter.

