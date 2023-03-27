Family wants justice over sacred cow murders

In a village in Nuh District, in the Indian state of Rajasthan residents are mourning, and they’re angry.





Angry because two local men, 32-year-old Junaid and 25-year-old Nasir, were abducted and murdered.





Their remains were found in a burnt-out car on February the 16th, a day after they were allegedly kidnapped by Hindu extremists.





Junaid was the sole breadwinner for his family. His cousin Ismael says the family doesn’t know what to do without him.





“Junaid would take care of the whole family, and only he was providing for them. He had a small shop which he used to make a living and feed the family. Now they have no one. The family is worried and the children are crying all the time asking for him.”





The two Muslim men were accused of abusing cows, an animal sacred to Hindus.





Nasir’s sister Sharda says they were stopped in their vehicle by a gang of vigilantes and brutally beaten.





She says the mob then drove them to a local police station in the neighbouring state of Haryana. But police there refused to get involved.





"They were badly beaten, hardly breathing and the police told them to take them away, because if they died they would be blamed for their deaths.”





More than a month later only one person has been arrested over the killings.



