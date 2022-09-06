SBS Punjabi

Foreign arrivals cap lifted as major strategy to address skills and labour shortages

JOBS AND SKILLS SUMMIT

Treasurer Jim Chalmers speaks at the end of the Jobs and Skills Summit at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, September 2, 2022. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Published 6 September 2022 at 11:17am
By Hannah Kwon, Abbie O'Brien, Jasdeep Kaur
Source: SBS

The Federal Government has made a major announcement on migration, increasing the annual cap of foreign arrivals by 35,000. It follows broad consensus from unions and business groups on the need for increased permanent migration to address critical skills and labour shortages.

The Jobs and Skill Summit in Canberra saw a gathering of billionaires, business-people, union leaders and high-profile politicians.

The federal government heeded calls from the Australian Council of Trade Unions and the Business Council of Australia to lift the current annual cap on foreign arrivals by 35,000 places.

It's also committing $36.1 million to clear visa backlogs with almost a million applications for permanent and temporary visa waiting to be processed.

Matt Kunkel is the Migrant Workers Centre's chief executive officer and welcomes the increase, but says it's only part of the picture.

The Jobs and Skills summit has seen powerful players assemble in Canberra, making big decisions about the nation's future.

But Matt Kunkel says the real test will come once they all leave.

Australia to extend two years work visa for international graduates in skills shortage industries

As the cost-of-living soars, almost 900,000 Australians are working two or more jobs

