Foreign arrivals cap lifted as major strategy to address skills and labour shortages

The Jobs and Skill Summit in Canberra saw a gathering of billionaires, business-people, union leaders and high-profile politicians.





The federal government heeded calls from the Australian Council of Trade Unions and the Business Council of Australia to lift the current annual cap on foreign arrivals by 35,000 places.





It's also committing $36.1 million to clear visa backlogs with almost a million applications for permanent and temporary visa waiting to be processed.





Advertisement

Matt Kunkel is the Migrant Workers Centre's chief executive officer and welcomes the increase, but says it's only part of the picture.





The Jobs and Skills summit has seen powerful players assemble in Canberra, making big decisions about the nation's future.





But Matt Kunkel says the real test will come once they all leave.



