'I quit my lucrative IT job to pursue my passion,' says actor-director Bali Padda

Highlights Bali Padda listened to his heart and changed his career from IT to acting.

After quitting his lucrative IT job, Mr Padda moved to England and worked his way up the acting ranks.

Mr Padda has since moved into leadership roles and has just directed his maiden play, 'Guards at the Taj'.

Bali Padda, the son of a well-known Punjabi personality in Australia Santokh Singh Padda (aka Giani Ji), says he grew up as one of four siblings in a "typical" Punjabi-Indian family.





Mr Padda explains how the children were expected to excel in fields like IT, medicine, accounting or finance.





However, he had different ideas.





“While working in the field of IT I asked myself, 'Is this my ultimate goal in my life? Am I going to sit behind a computer screen all my life?'," he told SBS Punjabi.





“The answer came from within and I listened to it. I quit my IT job and went to England to explore the field of arts, mainly acting.”





About 15 years ago, Mr Padda found that there were not many acting opportunities available in Sydney, especially for the migrants. So, he decided to quit his IT job and head over to England, where a considerable number of Indians and Punjabis were established in the field of arts.





I spent one and half years in a famous theatrical company 'The Young Vic' in London and started my professional career from scratch.

'Guards at the Taj', the play directed by Australian Punjabi youth, Bali Padda. Source: Bali Padda





Upon returning to Australia, Mr Padda acted in a show about Swami Vivekananda at the Sydney Opera House, which became a huge success.





“After returning to Australia, I performed in a number of plays, especially children's programming and about Indian music.”





Mr Padda also appeared in a few TV shows and movies.





He then decided to move into producer and director roles in order to bring about changes in the industry.





Festa!- Bali's first ever theatre show - in London 2008. Source: Bali Padda





“For three years I worked as a screen executive with Screen Australia and worked to bring even more multiculturalism in this field.”





There are numerous migrant stories that need to be brought up widely

Most recently, Mr Padda received an offer to direct an enthralling dark comedy play, ‘Guards at the Taj’.





“This play takes us back to 1648 when the world-famous Taj Mahal was opened up to the public. The two guards were given the job of protecting this iconic building had a difference in opinion about many things.”





After the Taj Mahal was built in India, legend has it the emperor Shah Jehan ordered that the hands of approximately 20,000 masons and architects be chopped off, so that no object more beautiful than the Taj Mahal could ever be built.





In the future, Mr Padda says he wants to start a TV channel exclusively for migrants from the Indian subcontinent.





Mr Padda also gave a piece of advice for the youth from migrant communities: “One must pursue his/her dream with full determination.”





Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.





