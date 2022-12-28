Is homeopathy an effective medicine for seasonal allergies? Homeopath Rekha Sharma has the answers

Highlights Ms Rekha Sharma is a homeopath based in Adelaide.

'Homeopathy proves to be highly effective for seasonal allergies,' says Ms Sharma

Patients must discuss their condition with their healthcare provider before choosing the homeopathy route

Ms Rekha Sharma who has been practicing homeopathy for more than 25 years, says that it is a holistic system of medicine based on the theory of ‘like cures like’.





“Homoeopathy is the fastest mode of cure in medical science if selected correctly and prescribed in the right doses at the right time," Ms Sharma says.



A representation of homeopathic medicine Credit: Pixabay The 46-year-old says that in this form of medicine, a person's psychological symptoms are also considered by practitioners before prescribing any medication.





“Psychological symptoms, such as emotions, thoughts, and behaviours, are often taken into consideration to understand an individual's overall health before selecting a homeopathic remedy."





Ms Sharma, however, cautions that patients must discuss their condition with their healthcare provider before choosing this route.





"Homeopathic remedies are generally considered safe to use, as they are prepared in dilute forms and are therefore not expected to cause serious side effects.





“However, homeopathy should not be used as a replacement for evidence-based medical treatment, especially in serious or life-threatening situations," Ms Sharma advises.





While homeopathy is believed to treat a wide range of health conditions, including diarrhea, respiratory infections, asthma, eczema, insomnia, stress, anxiety, and depression, the scientific evidence for the effectiveness of homeopathy for these conditions is mixed and has been the subject of much debate and discussion.



Using homeopathy to treat seasonal allergies:

Ms Sharma claims homeopathy is 'highly effective' for seasonal allergies.





“If a person is suffering from an acute stage of an allergy, then we primarily focus on matching the medicine according to the symptoms and providing instant relief.





“However, if we have a patient who is prone to allergies, then we would choose the constitutional homeopathy medicine, which includes preparing a medicine based on the history and lifestyle of the patient.”





Disclaimer: Medical advice supplied in the article is generic. Please consult your GP for specific information.



