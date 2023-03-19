Quake victims top of mind during Ramadan

Mr Aykan says the sense of community for Muslims is always significant during Ramadan.





But everyone will have their own diverse experiences.





"I think everybody has got their own personal journey. It's really an individual thing in how it would be different to one's spiritual journey compared to previous years. People I think you know would be making more prayers, and reaching deeper into their hip pockets to donate, so I think that these are the two features that will resonate in this Ramadan."





So why is Ramadan so important for Muslims?





"It's all about spirituality, about community, about bonding with family. Spending time together in spiritual devotion, reading the Quran, praying the Taraweeh prayers at night, um breaking fast together is just a spiritual occasion as well. So it's a very complex month, but it's really about the fasting for 30 days and the big festival at the end of it."





Mr Seyit says it's also a time to think about those less fortunate across the world, including earthquake affected people in Türkiye and Syria.





"But it gives us an opportunity to think about those who are needy, think about the survivors who are now living in tents, and without much food or clothing. And so Ramadan is really essentially about empathy and compassion, and putting yourself in the shoes of others and really thinking about how they would be going without food right now. Because sometimes we take food for granted. Um, we take many things in Australia for granted."



