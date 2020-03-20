Students and families ‘desperate to return’ as Australia shuts down borders amid coronavirus chaos

Highlights Only citizens, permanent residents and their immediate family members can enter Australia

Many Indian students and families who do not meet the criteria have been left stranded

Some claim "Their life is on hold"

The restrictions have left many students and families in limbo, some still looking for “desperate” means to return.











Harpreet Singh, a hospitality student currently in Amritsar, in the northern Indian state of Punjab, was sitting at a travel agent’s office until midnight on Friday, scrambling to book a last-minute flight ticket to Melbourne.





Desperate to return, Mr Singh told the agent he was ready to “pay the price” even if it costed him over 2000 dollars.





“There was one single business class ticket available for INR 105000 (nearly AUD 2,300). But as soon as the agent rushed to book, it was sold that very second,” said Mr Singh.





Travel agent Rajiv Suri, who was booking Mr Singh’s ticket said ever since the Australian government warned travellers to return, he has been inundated with calls from anxious students and families, demanding on the spot bookings.





“I have booked at least 45 flight tickets to Melbourne alone this past week. Students and families particularly non-citizens and temporary visa holders were ready to pay hundreds of thousands for a single ticket,” said Mr Suri.





Passengers arrive at Sydney airport wearing masks for protection against the deadly coronavirus. Source: Getty





He added that last night, some people “threatened and even lost their temper” when he informed them that there was not even a single ticket available for the flight that would land before the restrictions would come into effect.





“But by that time hardly any flight except for Scoot and Etihad was flying out all the way to Australia. Some people got really angry as if it was in my hands to send them back,” said Mr Suri.





Migration agent Ranbir Singh said non-citizens and non-residents are still scrambling to return, "The flight for them quite frankly has taken off at least momentarily."





"People must know that only four categories are allowed to enter as per the new travel advisory. An Australian citizen, a permanent resident, a New Zealand citizen usually resident in Australia and immediate family members of Australian citizens and permanent residents which include spouses, dependents and legal guardians.





"And for all those who can still enter, it is mandatory to self-isolate for 14 days," said Mr Singh.





‘My visa is running out’

Ballarat resident, Mandeep Kaur, who went to India on a Bridging B Visa to recover from her recent gall bladder surgery said she was “extremely worried” as she was running out of her visa.





“My visa is expiring next month. Until last night I was trying to return, book a ticket but only business class tickets were available, and I can’t afford to pay so much for a single ticket.





“The government did warn, but I did not anticipate that they would act so quickly and close all borders. And to make matters worse, I am running out of my visa. If I stay here for long, I might end up breaching my visa conditions,” said Ms Kaur.





Migration agent Ranbir Singh claims Bridging B Visa holders like Ms Kaur must reach out to their nearest consulate to apply for a new visa.





“If your BVB expires and you are outside Australia, you will need to apply for another visa. Bridging visas cannot be granted if you are outside Australia,” said Mr Singh.





Heni Kshatriya Patel with her husband. Source: Supplied





'When will this all end?'





Also desperate to return is Heni Kshatriya Patel, who is on a work visa in Australia.





While her husband returned on March 8, she extended her stay to spend more time with her family, a decision she is "certainly regretting."





“It was sheer bad luck. Everything changed so rapidly that we did not even get time to change the ticket.





"God knows how many months more we'd have to live without each other," said Ms Patel.





Gurminder Singh Source: Supplied





IT Professional Gurminder Singh is a permanent resident in Australia but is also finding himself “lost and out of options,” despite meeting visa conditions.





“I want to return because it is now impacting my cash reserve. While I can still return as per the new travel advisory, there are, however, no flight tickets available,” said Mr Singh.





But that is not his only concern. The 33-year-old added that even if he managed to find a seat on the flight in the coming week, he does not have a place to stay upon his return to Melbourne where he would need to self-isolate.





“I was sharing accommodation with another Indian family, but now they’re hesitant to take me in.





“Their concerns are genuine, but this has made my life difficult. I am tight on cash and cannot afford to spend two weeks in a hotel,” added Mr Singh.





Click on the player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.





