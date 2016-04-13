SBS Punjabi

The Cultural, Historical and Religious Significance of Vaisakhi

Vaisakhi Mubarrkk

Published 13 April 2016 at 7:31pm
By Preetinder Grewal
In this Vaisakhi (ਵਿਸਾਖੀ) special feature, Preetinder Grewal explains the cultural, historical and religious significance of this festival. ਵਿਸਾਖੀ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਮੌਸਮੀ ਤਿਉਹਾਰ ਹੈ। ਖਾਲਸਾ ਪੰਥ ਦੀ ਸਾਜਨਾ ਦਾ ਵੀ ਵਿਸਾਖੀ ਨਾਲ ਬਹੁਤ ਨੇੜਲਾ ਸੰਬੰਧ ਹੈ। 1699 ਦੀ ਵਿਸਾਖੀ ਵਾਲੇ ਦਿਨ ਹੀ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਨੇ ਵਿਸ਼ਵ ਭਰ ਦੇ ਨਿਤਾਣਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਜ਼ੁਲਮ ਦੇ ਖਿਲਾਫ਼ ਲੜਨ ਲਈ ਖਾਲਸਾ ਪੰਥ ਦੀ ਸਿਰਜਣਾ ਕੀਤੀ ਸੀ। Also in this feature, we share "Happy Vaisakhi" message from Canadian PM Justin Trudeau and Punjabi singer Gurdas Mann.

ਵਿਸਾਖੀ ਬਹੁਤ ਬਹੁਤ ਮੁਬਾਰਕ - Vaisakhi , also known as Baisakhi, Vaishakhi, or Vasakhi refers to the harvest festival of the Punjab region. Vaisakhi/Khalsa Sirjana Divas is celebrated on the first day of the second month of Vaisakh according to the Nanakshahi calendar. Although the official Sikh new year is observed on the first day of the Nanakshahi month of Chait, as the Khalsa was formed on Vaisakhi, the festival is also considered as the Khalsa new year with the era starting in 1699 A.D (Wikipedia).

ਤੇਰੀ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਹੀ ਭੋਇੰ ਦੀ ਪੱਤ ਬਣੀ ਤੇਰਾ ਖ਼ਿਆਲ ਹੀ ਸਾਰ-ਸਰਬੱਤ ਹੋਇਆਤੇਰੇ ਇਸ਼ਕ ਦੀ ਧਾਤ ਹੀ ਚਮਕਦੀ ਹੈਤਨਾਂ-ਮਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਡੂੰਘੀ ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਵਿੱਚੋਂਤੇਰੀ ਤੇਗ ਦਾ ਹੁਸਨ ਹੀ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆਵੇ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਧੂੜ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ, ਤਸਕੀਨ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ~

ਤੇਰੇ ਹੱਡਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਸ਼ਕ ਦੀ ਪਿਓਂਦ ਚੜ੍ਹ ਗਈਨੀਲੇ ਬਾਣੇ ਜਾ ਸਰਬੁਲੰਦ ਹੋ ਗਏਤੈਨੂੰ ਚੜ੍ਹੇ ਵੈਸਾਖ ਨੇ ਸੱਦ ਮਾਰੀ ਸਿੰਘ ਮੌਲ਼ ਪਏ ਮਿੱਟੀ ਮਸਕੀਨ ਵਿੱਚੋਂਤੇਰੀ ਤੇਗ ਦਾ ਹੁਸਨ ਹੀ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆਵੇ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਧੂੜ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ, ਤਸਕੀਨ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ~

