The Cultural, Historical and Religious Significance of Vaisakhi

ਵਿਸਾਖੀ ਬਹੁਤ ਬਹੁਤ ਮੁਬਾਰਕ - Vaisakhi , also known as Baisakhi, Vaishakhi, or Vasakhi refers to the harvest festival of the Punjab region. Vaisakhi/Khalsa Sirjana Divas is celebrated on the first day of the second month of Vaisakh according to the Nanakshahi calendar. Although the official Sikh new year is observed on the first day of the Nanakshahi month of Chait, as the Khalsa was formed on Vaisakhi, the festival is also considered as the Khalsa new year with the era starting in 1699 A.D (Wikipedia).





ਤੇਰੀ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਹੀ ਭੋਇੰ ਦੀ ਪੱਤ ਬਣੀ ਤੇਰਾ ਖ਼ਿਆਲ ਹੀ ਸਾਰ-ਸਰਬੱਤ ਹੋਇਆਤੇਰੇ ਇਸ਼ਕ ਦੀ ਧਾਤ ਹੀ ਚਮਕਦੀ ਹੈਤਨਾਂ-ਮਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਡੂੰਘੀ ਜ਼ਮੀਨ ਵਿੱਚੋਂਤੇਰੀ ਤੇਗ ਦਾ ਹੁਸਨ ਹੀ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆਵੇ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਧੂੜ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ, ਤਸਕੀਨ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ~





ਤੇਰੇ ਹੱਡਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਇਸ਼ਕ ਦੀ ਪਿਓਂਦ ਚੜ੍ਹ ਗਈਨੀਲੇ ਬਾਣੇ ਜਾ ਸਰਬੁਲੰਦ ਹੋ ਗਏਤੈਨੂੰ ਚੜ੍ਹੇ ਵੈਸਾਖ ਨੇ ਸੱਦ ਮਾਰੀ ਸਿੰਘ ਮੌਲ਼ ਪਏ ਮਿੱਟੀ ਮਸਕੀਨ ਵਿੱਚੋਂਤੇਰੀ ਤੇਗ ਦਾ ਹੁਸਨ ਹੀ ਨਜ਼ਰ ਆਵੇ ਸਾਨੂੰ ਧੂੜ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ, ਤਸਕੀਨ ਵਿੱਚੋਂ ~





ਰਾਣੀ ਤੱਤ













