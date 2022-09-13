Settlement Guide Punjabi

We're talking about life and issues that affect you in settling in Australia.

What is the significance of the Melbourne Cup?
27/10/202209:16
Everything you need to know about the risks of online shopping in Australia
19/10/202207:52
ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੇ ਸਕੂਲਾਂ ਵਿੱਚ ‘ਸੈਕਸ ਐਜੂਕੇਸ਼ਨ’ ਬਾਰੇ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ ਅਤੇ ਮਾਪਿਆਂ ਲਈ ਕੁੱਝ ਸੁਝਾਅ
12/10/202210:58
How sexual health is taught in Australian schools and tips for parents to talk about sex with their kids
12/10/202210:58
ਆਪਣੇ ਕਰੀਬੀਆਂ ਦੀ ਸ਼ਰਾਬ ਪੀਣ ਦੀ ਆਦਤ ਛੁਡਵਾਉਣ ਲਈ ਕੁੱਝ ਸੁਝਾਅ
05/10/202209:55
How you can help a loved one suffering from alcohol dependence
05/10/202209:55
ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੀਆਂ ਐਮਰਜੈਂਸੀ ਚੇਤਾਵਨੀਆਂ ਅਤੇ ਅੱਗ ਦੇ ਖਤਰੇ ਦੀਆਂ ਰੇਟਿੰਗ ਪ੍ਰਣਾਲੀਆਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਜਾਣੋ
29/09/202210:46
What are Australia’s Emergency Warnings and Fire Danger Ratings systems and how should you respond?
29/09/202210:46
ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ 18 ਸਾਲ ਦੀ ਉਮਰ ਹੋਣ 'ਤੇ ਕਾਨੂੰਨੀ ਸੁਵਿਧਾਵਾਂ ਤੇ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ ਬਾਰੇ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ
23/09/202209:41
What happens when your child turns 18 in Australia?
20/09/202209:41
ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਬ੍ਰਿਟਿਸ਼ ਰਾਜਸ਼ਾਹੀ ਦੀ ਭੂਮਿਕਾ ਬਾਰੇ ਜ਼ਰੂਰੀ ਜਾਣਕਾਰੀ
13/09/202208:06
What is the role of the British Monarchy in Australia?
13/09/202208:06
