ਨਿੱਕੀਆਂ ਜਿੰਦਾਂ ਵੱਡੇ ਸਾਕੇ

Pictorial representation of Guru Gobind Singh and his four sons

Published 30 December 2017 at 5:19pm, updated 28 December 2021 at 11:58am
ਦਸਮ ਪਾਤਸ਼ਾਹ ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਨੇ ਧਰਮ ਦੀ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਖ਼ਾਤਰ ਆਪਣਾ ਸਰਬੰਸ ਵਾਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਇਤਿਹਾਸ 'ਚ ਕੁਰਬਾਨੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਅਜਿਹਾ ਬੇਮਿਸਾਲ ਜ਼ਿਕਰ ਕੀਤੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲਦਾ। ਸੂਬਾ ਸਰਹਿੰਦ ਨੇ ਛੋਟੇ ਸਾਹਿਬਜਾਦਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਾ ਦੀਵਾਰਾਂ 'ਚ ਚਿਣਵਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ, ਉਥੇ ਹੀ ਦੋਵੇਂ ਵੱਡੇ ਸਾਹਿਬਜ਼ਾਦੇ ਚਮਕੌਰ ਦੀ ਜੰਗ 'ਚ ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਹੋ ਗਏ।

