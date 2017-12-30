ਨਿੱਕੀਆਂ ਜਿੰਦਾਂ ਵੱਡੇ ਸਾਕੇ

A scene from the film Chaar Sahibzaade Source: Supplied
Pictorial representation of Guru Gobind Singh and his four sons Source: Supplied
Published 30 December 2017 at 5:19pm, updated 28 December 2021 at 11:58am
Source: SBS
ਦਸਮ ਪਾਤਸ਼ਾਹ ਸ਼੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਸਿੰਘ ਜੀ ਨੇ ਧਰਮ ਦੀ ਰੱਖਿਆ ਖ਼ਾਤਰ ਆਪਣਾ ਸਰਬੰਸ ਵਾਰ ਦਿੱਤਾ। ਇਤਿਹਾਸ 'ਚ ਕੁਰਬਾਨੀਆਂ ਦਾ ਅਜਿਹਾ ਬੇਮਿਸਾਲ ਜ਼ਿਕਰ ਕੀਤੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਮਿਲਦਾ। ਸੂਬਾ ਸਰਹਿੰਦ ਨੇ ਛੋਟੇ ਸਾਹਿਬਜਾਦਿਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਜ਼ਿੰਦਾ ਦੀਵਾਰਾਂ 'ਚ ਚਿਣਵਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ, ਉਥੇ ਹੀ ਦੋਵੇਂ ਵੱਡੇ ਸਾਹਿਬਜ਼ਾਦੇ ਚਮਕੌਰ ਦੀ ਜੰਗ 'ਚ ਸ਼ਹੀਦ ਹੋ ਗਏ।
