'Finding real meaning of life and inner balance is key to a successful and happy life,' says Dr Bhawna Gautam

Highlights Dr Bhawna Gautam is a Melbourne-based soul-writer, thinker and motivator.

She has over three million followers on social media

She recently authored a book titled ‘50 Best Power of Thoughts and Imaginations Quotes’.

Dr Bhawna Gautam is busy running two medical practices in Melbourne's southeast. But despite her busy schedule, she often finds time for yet another 'purpose'.





She is an inspirer and writer who shares her thoughts using social media platforms, books and lectures.





"I am glad that I am able to help people with my input. I wish to bring positivity to someone's life with my thoughts and writing.





“I feel privileged to be part of people’s life who I feel get some inspiration to move forward in their respective journeys," she said during an interview with SBS Punjabi.





Dr Gautam believes that humanity is the purpose of life, and everyone has been given a unique ability to fulfil this purpose.





“When I realised my abilities, I understood what I could do to satisfy my inner being and to be useful to someone. And that is how things started collating for me as a writer."



Dr Gautam came to Australia in 2005 as an international student from Punjab, India, to pursue a Master's degree in Public Health Administration.





She had a very modest beginning as a young writer in Australia. But today, her hard work has culminated in a huge fan base as nearly three million people follow her on social media.





“During the COVID-19 pandemic, I felt more and more people were pursuing happiness. They wanted to realise their inner potential, strengths and real meanings of life, love and success. And I feel this is where they connected with my writings and thoughts, which I often share using Facebook and Instagram,” she said.





"The thoughts I convey are the lessons of life that I've learned through my own experiences or the experiences of others combined with the inner guidance that connects me to myself.





"In my professional life, I treat patients with medicine, but in my personal life, I try to heal them with words. are satisfied for fear giving reflects how we can use our thoughts and imagination for our well-being and personal growth," she added.



Sharing some of her thoughts, Dr Gautam explained how one could succeed.





"Make the success of others a learning experience for yourself. Keep a perspective, discover what you deserve in life, how to use your abilities best, and free your mind from envy and doubt. These steps will lead you to success."



Book cover of '50 Best Quotes - Power of Thoughts and Imagination' by Dr Bhawna Gautam Credit: Supplied Dr Gautam recently compiled her best ‘soul thoughts’ in the form of a book, ‘50 Best Power of Thoughts and Imaginations Quotes’.





She believes that success is a 'sense of fulfilment’.





“Some people can feel content with little, while some cannot even after they have everything. Some may need physical growth to feel successful, while others may need spiritual growth.





"So, for every person, success means something different. It's about growth in the area of life that brings inner satisfaction. It's not always wealth and status, but it's about good relationships, strong family ties and being connected to yourself. And it can only be done with good mental well-being and thought process," Dr Gautam said.



