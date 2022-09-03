Foreign arrivals cap lifted as major strategy to address skills and labour shortages

JOBS AND SKILLS SUMMIT

Treasurer Jim Chalmers ends the Jobs and Skills Summit at Parliament House in Canberra Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

The Federal Government has made a major announcement on migration, increasing the annual cap of foreign arrivals by 35,000. Home Affairs minister Clare O'Neil confirmed the news on the last day of the Jobs and Skills summit in Canberra

