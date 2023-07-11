Nature calling: We left the city over a year ago and have been living in a tent on an island ever since

southaustralia_life_.jpg

The Linovskiy family purchased land on an island in South Australia and set up a base camp there. They have been living in the wild for the past year and plan to open a retreat soon there.

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Linovskiy family had lived in Melbourne for 13 years before they decided to buy a plot of land on an island in South Australia. Yulia Linovskaya told SBS Russian why the family decided to swap their city life for a tent on a remote island and what challenges they have been facing so far while setting up a new retreat for future guests.

The Linovskiy family — Yulia and her husband, their daughter and two cats — have been living on a remote island for a year and a half. They have cleared out a road towards their land, had to set up the base camp three times and are now in the process of organising a retreat for guests.
Arriving at the island.jpg
Arriving at the island
The camp is powered by solar panels. Water tank collects water for the kitchen and showers. Due to its quality, Yulia explains, the family chooses not to drink the island water and purchases drinking water from the local store.
Kitchen at Linovskiy's base camp.jpg
Yulia Linovskaya tells SBS Russian, that the family had to set up their kitchen tent several times. The kitchen amenities are powered by solar panels.
The Linovskiys have also set up a "hot barrell" for the chilly winter nights.
hot .jpg
The family has also built a hot tub — rather a hot barrell — for the chilly winter nights.
Tune in for 
SBS Russian program 
on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays at noon.

Follow us on 
Facebook 
or sign up to our podcasts 
here
.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS Russian news

SBS news in Russian — 11.07.2023

Muslim businesswomen sealing a deal with a handshake

Study finds job recruiters discriminate based on names

Anatoly Belyy.jpg

Actor Anatoly Bely: 'There is not a single mention of war in my performance'

Artist Irina Iris

SBS Russian program — Live 10.07.2023