Nature calling: We left the city over a year ago and have been living in a tent on an island ever since

The Linovskiy family — Yulia and her husband, their daughter and two cats — have been living on a remote island for a year and a half. They have cleared out a road towards their land, had to set up the base camp three times and are now in the process of organising a retreat for guests.
The camp is powered by solar panels. Water tank collects water for the kitchen and showers. Due to its quality, Yulia explains, the family chooses not to drink the island water and purchases drinking water from the local store.
Arriving at the island
The Linovskiys have also set up a "hot barrell" for the chilly winter nights.
Yulia Linovskaya tells SBS Russian, that the family had to set up their kitchen tent several times. The kitchen amenities are powered by solar panels.
The family has also built a hot tub — rather a hot barrell — for the chilly winter nights.