Minister Presents Plan for Sustainable Investment in Serbia Before U.N.

begovic un.jpg

©Nitra, Serbia Ministry Science, Technological Development and Innovation

Serbian Minister of Science, Technological Development and Innovation Jelena Begovic presented Serbia’s “Map of Investment Opportunities Consistent with the Sustainable Development Plans” during an event held within the High-Level Political Forum at the U.N. headquarters in New York.

Begovic’s presentation was held as part of the event “From Framework for Financing Sustainable Development Goals to Action,” organized jointly by the U.N. missions of Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Indonesia, the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“I believe that Serbia is always a regional leader in one way or another, but I can also say at a broader, global level as well,” the Serbian minister said on July 18, adding that the Map had been designed of key sectors that required investments in order to attain sustainable development goals until 2030, and make the world a better place.

Begovic also said that Serbia had identified five major sectors, agriculture, food production, infrastructure, renewable and new sources of energy, and information technologies, as the areas contributing to progress of not only people, but across the planet. The Map was prepared by the Government and the UNDP Office in Serbia, which also supported Serbian institutions and the organisation of the event.




