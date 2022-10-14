SBS Sinhala

Australia Extends Post-Study Work visas to address Australia's skill shortage, how it works?

Ruwan Samarasinghe - Experienced lawyer in immigration law - Sydney, NSW Credit: Supachok Pichetkul / EyeEm/Getty Images

Published 14 October 2022 at 1:13pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
SBS

SBS Sinhala discussion on Australia Extends Post-Study Work visas to address Australia's skill shortage and how it works?

SBS Sinhala discussion with Ruwan Samarasinghe - Experienced lawyer in immigration law - Sydney, NSW
