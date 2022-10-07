SBS Sinhala

Minister blames Morrison government for skills shortage: SBS Sinhala current Affair 07 October

The number of occupations experiencing skills shortages has nearly doubled in the space of a year.

The number of occupations experiencing skills shortages has nearly doubled in the space of a year. Source: AFP / OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Published 7 October 2022 at 11:50am
By Phillippa Carisbrooke, Madhura Seneviratne
The number of occupations experiencing skills shortages has nearly doubled in the space of a year. As politicians squabble over who is to blame, some businesses are battling to provide regular service. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature broadcast on Friday, 07 October.

