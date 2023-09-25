Captivated by the Indigenous device as a child, this migrant heads a Boomerang Association branch

Key Points Juan Bustamante first saw a boomerang in a TV cartoon.

He has thrown boomerangs since he was a child.

As part of a peak boomerang group in Australia, he now competes in boomerang skill contests.

Seeing a boomerang in a TV cartoon as a child in the city of Medellin in Colombia captivated the imagination of Juan Bustamante.





Fast forward a few years and he travelled to the capital city of Bogotá for the first time, where he said he observed a young man throwing a boomerang at the entrance of a museum.





“He was throwing a boomerang designed for interiors — it's called a four-winged boomerang and it's made of very light wood," he told SBS Spanish.



Juan Bustamante has been fascinated with boomerangs since he was a child in Colombia. Credit: Juan Bustamante "I was impressed. I immediately went to the museum store. I bought not only that one, but another boomerang (shaped) like a 'V' which has a greater reach. That gave me a chance to start throwing."





The electronics engineer migrated to Australia in 2008 in search of better career opportunities and is now the head of the Queensland branch of the Boomerang Association of Australia (BAA).



Juan Bustamante with some of his boomerangs. Credit: Juan Bustamante

History of the mystery

Invented by the First Nations people, boomerangs were originally used for hunting.





The throwing instrument is built with aerodynamic sections and is designed to rotate on an axis perpendicular to its direction of flight.





According to the National Museum of Australia , the first evidence of the boomerang in Australia dates back nearly 20,000 years ago.



Boomerangs on display in an arts centre. Credit: Corbis News In hunting, the boomerang was used in two ways — to directly hit the prey or to first bounce off the ground before hitting it.





Boomerangs were also used as a kind of digging trowel when searching for tubers and have even been used to light fires.





In addition to this, they play a symbolic role in First Nations cultures and have a prominent place in certain ceremonial dances.





But its uses don't end there.



Boomerangs were sometimes used as combat instruments, and in expert hands, they could be deadly weapons.





Mr Bustamante said that because of this tendency, it was important to take care when throwing boomerangs.



Boomerangs for sport

Mr Bustamante participates in a national tournament where boomerangs are thrown as a sporting activity.





The tournament has several categories including accuracy and maximum time aloft, he said.





The record for the latter category is an astonishing 14 minutes.



Juan Bustamante competes in national tournaments for boomerang skills. Credit: Juan Bustamante There's also the 'Australian Round' in which throwers must catch the boomerang as it returns.





Mr Bustamante explains that there is the 'Fast Catch' round which involves throwing and catching the boomerang five consecutive times in the shortest possible time.





“The record is in about 14 seconds and it's quite difficult, you need to be fit. And because the boomerang travels so fast, it's very dangerous," he said.



