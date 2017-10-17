Written and produced by Carlo Oreglia. Narration by Mimmo Mangione. Featuring real life Italian forensic entomologist, Dr Paola Magni.
The Bug Whisperer Episode 1 Il delitto del tappeto Source: SBS
Published 18 October 2017 at 8:21am, updated 22 February 2018 at 4:00pm
By Carlo Oreglia
Available in other languages
2006, July 17th, Turin. We are in the middle of the Italian summer, Italy has just won its fourth soccer World Cup and a body is found in a tip, rolled in an old carpet. Find out how a quirky bug expert forensic scientist frees a wrongly accused pimp and helps police find the true killer.
