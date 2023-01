Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Episode 3 of The Bug Whisperer, a four part podcast series produced in Italian.





Follow Dr Paola Magni, an Italian forensic entomologist, as she solves real life cases of murder, mummies and disappearance.





Written and produced by Carlo Oreglia . Narration by Mimmo Mangione . Featuring real life Italian forensic entomologist, Dr Paola Magni .