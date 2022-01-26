SBS NITV Radio

NITV Radio News 26/01/2022

SBS NITV Radio

Protestors gather outside Old Parliament House

Protestors gather outside Old Parliament House for the Invasion Day Rally and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Tent Embassy. Source: Supplied: Sarah Collard.

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 January 2022 at 2:52pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS

The Aboriginal Tent Embassy turns 50 and becoming the world's longest running Indigenous protest - More than 16,000 people to become Australian citizens at ceremonies across the country - Calls for an urgent lockdown in the Northern Territory to slow the spread of COVID-19 in remote Indigenous communities...

Published 26 January 2022 at 2:52pm
By Bertrand Tungandame
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 26/10/2022

medibank2.jpg

NITV Radio - News 26/10/2022

Burning a story onto animal skin. Victoria Treaty Advancement.

Victoria’s Treaty possum skin cloak, a piece of art and historical document wrapped in one

NITV Radio

NITV Radio - on air program 24/10/2022