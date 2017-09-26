The Bug Whisperer Preview

The Bug Whisperer

Published 27 September 2017 at 9:43am, updated 22 February 2018 at 3:44pm
By Carlo Oreglia
A sneak preview of The Bug Whisperer, a new four part podcast series produced in Italian. Follow Dr Paola Magni, an Italian forensic entomologist as she solves real life cases of murder, mummies and disappearance.

Stairs

Episode 4 La mummia di Borgo San Dalmazzo

Il delitto del lago di Bracciano

Episode 3 Il delitto del lago di Bracciano

The Bug Whisperer Il caso del pozzo

Episode 2 Il caso del pozzo

The Bug Whisperer SBS Italian

Episode 1 Il delitto del tappeto