The Bug Whisperer Preview

Source: SBS
Published 27 September 2017 at 9:43am, updated 22 February 2018 at 3:44pm
By Carlo Oreglia
Presented by Carlo Oreglia
Available in other languages
A sneak preview of The Bug Whisperer, a new four part podcast series produced in Italian. Follow Dr Paola Magni, an Italian forensic entomologist as she solves real life cases of murder, mummies and disappearance.
