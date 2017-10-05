The Bug Whisperer Preview

Source: SBS
Published 5 October 2017 at 2:47pm, updated 22 February 2018 at 3:44pm
By Carlo Oreglia
Presented by Carlo Oreglia
Un'anteprima di The Bug WHisperer, un nuovo podcast in quattro episodi realizzato in italiano. Seguite le storie di Paola Magni, un'entomologa forense alle prese con omicidi, mummie e sparizioni misteriose.
