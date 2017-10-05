The Bug Whisperer Preview

The Bug Whisperer

Published 5 October 2017 at 2:47pm, updated 22 February 2018 at 3:44pm
By Carlo Oreglia
Presented by Carlo Oreglia
Un'anteprima di The Bug WHisperer, un nuovo podcast in quattro episodi realizzato in italiano. Seguite le storie di Paola Magni, un'entomologa forense alle prese con omicidi, mummie e sparizioni misteriose.

Latest podcast episodes

Stairs

La mummia di Borgo San Dalmazzo

Il delitto del lago di Bracciano

The Bug Whisperer Il caso del pozzo

Il caso del pozzo

The Bug Whisperer SBS Italian

Il delitto del tappeto