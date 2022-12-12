Sindhu Monica creates record after donating 42L of Breast Milk in seven months

Listen to SBS Tamil at 8pm on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays on SBS Radio 2. Find your area’s radio frequency by visiting our For listening on DAB+ , search for ‘SBS Radio’.
Published 12 December 2022 at 9:00pm
By Renuka
Source: SBS
New mom Sindhu Monica of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has donated the equivalent of more than 40 litres of breast milk to help newborns through Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Coimbatore Government Hospital. This is an interview with her.
