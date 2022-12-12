SBS Tamil

Sindhu Monica creates record after donating 42L of Breast Milk in seven months

PHOTO-2022-11-28-15-13-20.jpg

Credit: Sindhu Monica

Published 12 December 2022 at 9:00pm
By Renuka
Available in other languages

New mom Sindhu Monica of Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, has donated the equivalent of more than 40 litres of breast milk to help newborns through Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Coimbatore Government Hospital. This is an interview with her.

Available in other languages
