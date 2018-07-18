SBS TigrinyaOther ways to listen RumanaPlay10:42SBS TigrinyaOther ways to listen Source: Rumana Berhanu MehamednurGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (19.61MB)Published 18 July 2018 at 12:14pmBy Beyene SemereSource: SBS RumanaPublished 18 July 2018 at 12:14pmBy Beyene SemereSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ (05/01/2023)'ህወሓት ካብ መዝገብ ሽበራ ክወጽእን ኣብ ልዕሊ መራሕቱ ቀሪቦም ዝነበሩ ገበናዊ ክስታት ክቋረጹን እዮም' - ሬድዋን ሑሰይን'ሮናልዶ ዝበለጸ ተጻዋታይ ኣብ ዓለም ስለዝኾነ ዝለዓለ ደሞዝ ይግብኦ'ዩ' - ጋንታ ኣልናስርብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ