Published 22 August 2013 at 5:16pm, updated 20 September 2020 at 9:36am
By My Recording
Source: SBS
Ashenda is the name of a festival mainly celebrated by girls and young women. In Northern part of Ethiopia, it is mainly celebrated and differently named by" Ashendye" in Lalibela, "Ashenda' in Tigray and "Shadey' in Sekota. This colorful event is similarly celebrated in those places from 23, August to 11, September, after the end of 15 days fast called Filseta. Ashenda comes from the name of a tall grass that the girls make in to a skirt and put on it around their waist as a beautification. Religious researchers enlightened the girls song in Ashenda represents the praise of the angels during the Assumption of the Virgin Mary.
