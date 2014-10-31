Congratulations to our UNAA Media Award winner!

Michael Ebid
Published 31 October 2014 at 12:16pm, updated 10 February 2021 at 10:00am
Source: SBS
Beyene Semere Weldegiorgis, the Executive Producer of ALCs Tigrinya language program, won in the Best Radio News category. Beyene took out the prize for exposing the almost unbelievable trade in human organs over several borders in the Middle East. His news report told of an Eritrean refugee now living in Australia, kept captive for several months in Egypt by criminal gangs connected to organ harvesters.
