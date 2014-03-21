SBS Tigrinya

ERITREAN TWO PERCENT TAX REACTION

the Eritrean capital, Asmara – Getty Images

Published 22 March 2014 at 5:12am, updated 7 September 2020 at 9:16pm
The federal government is being urged to investigate claims that representatives of the Eritrean government are forcing members of Australia's Eritrean community to pay an income tax banned by the United Nations. It follows a report on SBS featuring documentation indicating that the practice is occurring in Australia. This is despite a directive from the federal government to Eritrean officials to stop imposing the two per cent tax on Australian residents.

