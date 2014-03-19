SBS Tigrinya

ERITREANS FORCED TO PAY TWO PERCENT TAX IN AUSTRALIA

SBS Tigrinya

Yassin Omer Mahmoud, head of Eritrean Consular Affairs,Melbourne (SBS)

Yassin Omer Mahmoud, head of Eritrean Consular Affairs,Melbourne (SBS)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 March 2014 at 12:56pm, updated 7 September 2020 at 9:18pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS

Members of Australia's Eritrean community say they're being forced to pay the Eritrean government an income tax banned by the United Nations. The UN says the tax is being used to destabilise the Horn of Africa by funding militant groups, including Al Shabaab. Collection of the two per cent income tax would be in defiance of an Australian government order that it stop.

Published 19 March 2014 at 12:56pm, updated 7 September 2020 at 9:18pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ

Homeland Report

'ዝተጋነነ ቅርሕንታዊ ተጻብኦ ኣንጻር ኤርትራ ይዓርግ ኣሎ' ፕረ. ኢሳይያስ; 'ንህወሓት ምጥፋእ ኮነ መሬት ምምላስ ዕላማ መንግስቲ አይነበረን' ኣምባ. ሬድዋን