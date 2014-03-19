ERITREANS FORCED TO PAY TWO PERCENT TAX IN AUSTRALIA

Yassin Omer Mahmoud, head of Eritrean Consular Affairs,Melbourne (SBS)
Published 19 March 2014 at 12:56pm, updated 7 September 2020 at 9:18pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Members of Australia's Eritrean community say they're being forced to pay the Eritrean government an income tax banned by the United Nations. The UN says the tax is being used to destabilise the Horn of Africa by funding militant groups, including Al Shabaab. Collection of the two per cent income tax would be in defiance of an Australian government order that it stop.
