How to Access mental health support

Published 3 October 2018 at 7:03pm, updated 12 February 2019 at 8:43am
By SBS Tigrinya
Available in other languages

Settling in a new country comes with many challenges. Finding housing, education, employment is stressful and can have an impact on mental health. For people in need, there are ways to get free mental health support in Australia.

