how to job searche

Published 9 November 2016 at 10:52am, updated 9 November 2016 at 3:59pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Job searching is often a frustrating experience for new migrants. A lack of Australian experience and cross-cultural misunderstandings can provide additional barriers. Using "Jobactive", the Australian Government's initiative connecting job seekers with employers, is one way of finding employment.
