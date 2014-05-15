Interview with Dr Musie tesfagiorgis Part 3

SBS TigrinyaOther ways to listen Interview with Dr Musie Tesfagiorgis Part 3Play11:27SBS TigrinyaOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (5.25MB)Published 15 May 2014 at 4:08pm, updated 7 September 2020 at 8:55pmSource: SBS Interview with Dr Musie tesfagiorgis Part 3Published 15 May 2014 at 4:08pm, updated 7 September 2020 at 8:55pmSource: SBSShareLatest podcast episodesብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ'ዝተጋነነ ቅርሕንታዊ ተጻብኦ ኣንጻር ኤርትራ ይዓርግ ኣሎ' ፕረ. ኢሳይያስ; 'ንህወሓት ምጥፋእ ኮነ መሬት ምምላስ ዕላማ መንግስቲ አይነበረን' ኣምባ. ሬድዋን