Interview with Dr. Sadia Hassanen1

Dr. Sadia Hassanen
Published 19 July 2014 at 5:56am, updated 7 September 2020 at 8:37pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Dr. Sadia Hassanen talks on refugee issues and other related topic. Dr. Sadia Hassanen, received her BA in social sciences majoring in Sociology from Umeå University, Sweden, in 1996, her Master Degree in Epidemiology and Public Health Sciences (EPHS), in the International School at Umeå University 1997, and her PhD in Human Geography at Stockholm University in 2007. Between 2009 and 2012, Sadia was a postdoctoral fellow at CEIFO (Centre for Research in International Migration and Ethnic Relations) & Department of Social Anthropology, Stockholm University.
