SBS Tigrinya

Interview with Dr. Sadia Hassanen1

SBS Tigrinya

Dr. Sadia Hassanen

Dr. Sadia Hassanen

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 July 2014 at 5:56am, updated 7 September 2020 at 8:37pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS

Dr. Sadia Hassanen talks on refugee issues and other related topic. Dr. Sadia Hassanen, received her BA in social sciences majoring in Sociology from Umeå University, Sweden, in 1996, her Master Degree in Epidemiology and Public Health Sciences (EPHS), in the International School at Umeå University 1997, and her PhD in Human Geography at Stockholm University in 2007. Between 2009 and 2012, Sadia was a postdoctoral fellow at CEIFO (Centre for Research in International Migration and Ethnic Relations) & Department of Social Anthropology, Stockholm University.

Published 19 July 2014 at 5:56am, updated 7 September 2020 at 8:37pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Students at the University of New South Wales

ብዝሒ ናብ ኣውስትራልያ ዝመጹ ሰባት ኣብ`ዚ ዓመት ናብ ቅድሚ ኮቪድ ዝነበሮ መጠን ይምለስ

FRANCE-ECONOMY-MARKET

ዕዳጋ ምኻድን ምሽማትን ኣብ ፈረንሳ እናቖረርካ ኮይኑ

Full Podcast

ቀጥታ ፈነወ ምሉእ ትሕዝቶ ፖድካስት ኤስ ቢ ኤስ ትግርኛ

Homeland Report

'ዝተጋነነ ቅርሕንታዊ ተጻብኦ ኣንጻር ኤርትራ ይዓርግ ኣሎ' ፕረ. ኢሳይያስ; 'ንህወሓት ምጥፋእ ኮነ መሬት ምምላስ ዕላማ መንግስቲ አይነበረን' ኣምባ. ሬድዋን