Published 28 September 2013 at 8:40am, updated 7 September 2021 at 5:28pm
By My Recording
Source: SBS
Meskel (Finding of the True Cross) has been celebrated in Ethiopia since the 4th century A.D. The festival is very rich in religious performances, cultural songs, as well as other traditional performances. Since recent times the colorful festivity of Meskel is attracting tourists from almost every corner of the world. Mebrahten Gebremariam attends the Meskel festival has offers this program.
