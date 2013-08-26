Press freedom in Eritrea

SBS
Ever since Eritrea became officially independent in 1993, it wasnatural that its citizens anticipate and aspire the emergence ofdemocratic institutions like free press which serves as a bridgebetween the governed and the governor, and which some scholars name itas the fourth pillar of governance. As the issue of freedom ofexpression did not have a hopeful beginning under the new Eritrean skyin early 1990s, critical questions related to freedom of the presswere being presented by the people to President Isaias Afeworki everysummer in a face-to-face ‘Q & A’ sessions with the public. The factthat in the early years of independence issues critical of the newgovernment were not being reported in the new and only media run bythe state, Eritreans were never behind hand from using the relativefreedom of expression of the time to voice their concern the path thegovernment was following in leading that small and new nation. Now, 20years later, Eritrea has become the only Sub Saharan African countrywithout a free press..
