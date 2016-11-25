Settlement Guide: Australia’s First Peoples

Uncle Richard Johnson [Credit: Amy Chien-Yu Wang ] Source: Uncle Richard Johnson [Credit: Amy Chien-Yu Wang ]
Published 25 November 2016 at 2:07pm, updated 15 December 2016 at 8:57pm
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Australias First Peoples are the worlds oldest living civilization dating back some 50,000 years according to a recent genetic study by an international team of academics. Yet, many Australians know little about the history of our First Peoples. The 2014 Australian Reconciliation Barometer shows only 30 per cent of Australians consider themselves knowledgeable of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and histories.Indigenous Australians are people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent, together they form three per cent of the national population, based on the 2011 Census. The 1788 European settlement resulted in a series of discriminatory policies against the traditional owners of the land with devastating effects on their civil rights and the survival of traditions, culture and languages. For more information on the past, present and future challenges of our First Peoples, you can read this extensive report The State of Reconciliation in Australia
