Settlement Guide: Did you know you can access interpreter

Interpreting service – Getty Images

Published 19 September 2017 at 8:07am
By Beyene Semere
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Qualified translators and interpreters can be a big help when youre new to Australia. They can do a range of things from translating official documents to accompany you to a doctor appointment to make sure you understand what's going on, in your language. You might already have paid for their services, but did you know they can be available for free?

